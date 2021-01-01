Liberation war affairs ministry to make film on ‘Operation Jackpot’

The liberation war affairs ministry has taken initiatives to make a historical film ‘Operation Jackpot’, one of the key operations the Freedom Fighters carried out against the occupying Pakistan army during the Liberation War in August, 1971.

A committee has already been formed in this regard, said a press release.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said this while addressing the unveiling ceremony of the book ‘Nou-Judhha Ekattar’, written by the heroic freedom fighter Md Shahjahan Kabir, at the conference room of the liberation war affairs ministry on Thursday, reports BSS.

“Operation Jackpot” of 1971 was one of the most important operations in the history of naval warfare. The naval commandos of Bengal sank 26 gunboats of the Pakistan army carrying commodities, arms and ammunitions at Mongla, Chittagong, Chandpur, Narayanganj ports.