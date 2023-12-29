Bollywood stars who ruled the silver screen in 2023

After the film's huge success, Sunny at a press event said, "I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said no I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do."

Speaking of Sunny's upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'. Aamir Khan is producing it. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo has had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'. Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.