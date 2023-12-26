Storytelling turning more diverse

Masud realised that he has been cheated on. He was running from one room to another. His wife’s infidelity was flashing before his eyes. The director portrayed this scene on the screen in a one take shot. Plus there was the use of colours that represented Masud’s mental state.

It was a scene from Raihan Rafi’s much discussed film ‘Shurongo’ that released this year. Afran Nisho had performed outstandingly in the role of a cheated, helpless lover.

At the same time, director Rafi also deserves credit for his skilled visualisation. Not only ‘Shurongo’, there were numerous successful examples of visual storytelling in local films and series throughout the year.