Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges of attacking his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car.

Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Walt Disney- owned Marvel said the studio had dropped the actor from future projects.

Majors portrayed a villain known as Kang the Conqueror in this year's ‘Ant-Man’ movie and was scheduled to play the lead role in 2026 release ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’.