'Let's go party!' Barbie readies to paint world pink

The world is about to be hit by a pink tsunami as ‘Barbie’ -- Hollywood's ironic new take on the doll feminists once loved to hate -- opens with a vast marketing campaign.

Not even an actors' and writers' strike has been able to put brakes on the juggernaut, with the first images of stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as her square-jawed boyfriend Ken, sending social media into a frenzy of fuchsia.

With the movie hitting big screens across Europe from Wednesday, and North America from Friday, expectation is building at how director and indie film darling Greta Gerwig has tackled the most flagrant of corporate product-placement vehicles.

Many were surprised that the acclaimed feminist maker of ‘Little Women’, ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Frances Ha’ would be tempted to take on a doll whose body is said to be so unrealistic she would not be able to walk if she were a real woman.