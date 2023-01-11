'Fabelmans,' 'Banshees' win top awards as Hollywood re-embraces Golden Globes

"The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg's movie inspired by his teen years, and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" landed the top movie awards at the Golden Globes on Tuesday as Hollywood returned to a show that had been knocked off television by scandal.

"The Fabelmans" was named best movie drama at the star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Banshees of Inisherin," the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.

The honors are likely to give both movies a boost on the road to the Academy Awards in March.

Spielberg, who also won best director, based "The Fabelmans" on his real life as a teenager dealing with his parents' marital struggles and anti-Semitism. He said he had been "hiding this story since I was 17."

"When I turned 74 years old, I decided you better do it now," he said. "I'm really happy I did."

Celebrities and broadcaster NBC had abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical wrongdoings at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.