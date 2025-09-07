Indie favourite Jarmusch beats Gaza war film to Venice top prize

A gentle study of dysfunctional families by veteran American director Jim Jarmusch clinched the top prize at the Venice Film Festival Saturday, while a harrowing docudrama about the Gaza war took second.

Jarmusch's ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ starring Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver and Tom Waits, drew mostly positive reviews for its humorous portrayal of awkwardness and guilt.

The ‘Broken Flowers’ director, who wrote the script for three family get-togethers in upstate New York, Dublin and Paris, had called it "a kind of anti-action film".