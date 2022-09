French Iranian actress Mina Kavani and Iranian actor Reza Heydari pose with the Special Jury Prize they received, on behalf of jailed Iranian director Jafar Panahi, for "Khers Nist" (No Bears) on 10 September, 2022 during the Award Winners Outside Photocall following the closing ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. AFP