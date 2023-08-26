'Dune: Part Two' pushed back to 2024 as Hollywood strikes bite

Warner Bros. has pushed back the hotly anticipated release of sci-fi sequel ‘Dune: Part Two’ until next year and postponed two other films -- one of the biggest changes so far to the movie calendar amid the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes.

The studio confirmed that ‘Dune: Part Two’ -- originally scheduled to premiere on 3 November -- will now open on 15 March, 2024, and monster showdown ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ will now debut in April 2024, not March.

The official social media accounts for the two films on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed both the old and new release dates early Friday. Both are co-produced by Legendary Entertainment.