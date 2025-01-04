Actress Anjana passes away

National Film Award winning actress Anjana Rahman has passed away. She died at 1:10 am on Saturday, while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in the capital. She was 60.

Film artistes’ association president Misha Sawdagor has confirmed the news of Anajana’s death to Prothom Alo. He said that Anjana’s Namaz-e-janaza will be held at FDC today, Saturday in the afternoon. She is survived by two daughters and a son.

Reportedly, once a popular actress Anjana had been sick for three weeks. It started with a mild fever but then turned into fever with rigor. At one point medicines had also stopped working.

Finally she was diagnosed with blood infection. Then Anjana was admitted to a private hospital in the capital. She was kept at the CCU there for several days.