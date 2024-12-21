Former Aurthohin guitarist Piklu no more

Former lead guitarist of the band, ‘Aurthohin’, Minhaz Ahmed Piklu has passed away. He died of a cardiac arrest around 9:30 pm on Friday night. He was 52.

Piklu’s close friend Sipar Altamus confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.

Following his Namaz-e-Janaza at Taqwa mosque in Dhanmondi area in the capital today, Saturday after the Zuhr prayers, the guitarist will be laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard in Dhaka. He is survived by his wife and a son. His family members live abroad.

Piklu’s friend Sipar said Piklu had gone to attend an event at a guitar training school in the Rampura area of the capital. After the event, he started a free jamming session.