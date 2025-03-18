Conan O'Brien tapped to host Oscars again

Conan O'Brien will return to host a second consecutive Oscars, the Academy said Monday, after this month's well-reviewed gala drew almost 20 million viewers in a slight ratings uptick.

The late-night comedian will return for the 98th Academy Awards on 15 March, 2026, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a press release.

The confirmation of next year's host comes unusually early, with Kramer and Yang praising O'Brien for "skillfully guiding us through" this month's Oscars, where indie sex-worker romp 'Anora' won best picture.