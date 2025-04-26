Bangladeshi short film 'ALI' selected for official competition at Cannes Film Fest
Bangladeshi filmmaker Adnan Al Rajeev’s short film 'ALI' has been officially selected for the prestigious Official Competition at the Festival de Cannes — marking a historic first for Bangladesh.
Announcing the news in a Facebook post on Friday, Rajeev shared his journey behind the film.
“Some journeys don’t start with a script. They begin with a quiet belief — that the stories from where we come from deserve a place on the world’s biggest stages,” he wrote, stating that “ALI was that belief."
Last year, he attended Cannes as a producer; this year, he returns as a director, stepping into the Official Competition.
“Cinema was never meant to be a solo journey. It’s beautiful chaos, a symphony of hearts beating together,” he wrote, acknowledging the extensive team behind ALI, including producers Kristine De Leon and Tanveer Hossain, writer Arvin Belarmino, and several members of the cast and crew.
Rajeev also highlighted 'Katalog.', the production company behind 'ALI', calling it “a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia” that now stands tall at Cannes.
He expressed deep gratitude to his wife and longtime partner, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury, calling her his “silent strength” and “lucky charm.”
Renowned filmmaker and Cultural Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also shared his excitement about the achievement. Adnan Al Rajeev was groomed as a director by Farooki, as part of his Chabial team.
In a social media post, Farooki wrote, “Some news makes you emotional. This is one such! When Adnan first came to my den in Mohakhali some 18 years ago, I saw a boy eager to leave a mark! Yesterday when he called me to share the news… I was over the moon!”
Farooki called it a “historic feat,” noting that ALI is the first Bangladeshi short film to be selected in competition at Cannes.
“This is the best news from my gang of bhai-brothers so far! But I know this is not the last. More to follow!” he added.
Rajeev ended his post with a powerful message for all South Asian storytellers: “This isn’t just a Cannes moment. It’s a message to every Bangladeshi filmmaker — we belong here. Our stories matter. And finally, the world is listening.”
The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from 13 May to 23 May. This year, a total of 11 films will compete in the Short Film category, and Bangladesh’s 'Ali' is one of the contenders in the category.