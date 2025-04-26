Bangladeshi short film 'ALI' selected for official competition at Cannes Film Fest

Bangladeshi filmmaker Adnan Al Rajeev’s short film 'ALI' has been officially selected for the prestigious Official Competition at the Festival de Cannes — marking a historic first for Bangladesh.

Announcing the news in a Facebook post on Friday, Rajeev shared his journey behind the film.

“Some journeys don’t start with a script. They begin with a quiet belief — that the stories from where we come from deserve a place on the world’s biggest stages,” he wrote, stating that “ALI was that belief."

Last year, he attended Cannes as a producer; this year, he returns as a director, stepping into the Official Competition.