'Anora' wins top Hollywood producer and director prizes

‘Anora’ was named the best film of the year by Hollywood's directors and producers on Saturday, cementing its new status as the film to beat at the upcoming Oscars.

The black comedy from director Sean Baker, about an erotic dancer's whirlwind romance gone wrong, picked up the prestigious Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America top awards, just a day after capturing the foremost US critics' prize.

"My imposter syndrome is skyrocketing right now!" said Baker, a 53-year-old indie director, previously best known in arthouse circles for his empathetic portrayals of life in US subcultures, as he accepted his prize at a swanky Beverly Hills DGA gala.