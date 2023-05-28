'Anatomy of a Fall' wins top prize as women dominate Cannes

A tense courtroom drama about a writer accused of her husband's murder took the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, capping a strong year for women filmmakers.

French director Justine Triet became only the third woman ever to win the festival's top prize with the icy tale ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, led by a riveting performance from German actress Sandra Hueller.

Triet used her acceptance speech to slam the government of President Emmanuel Macron for the "shocking" way it imposed a law increasing the retirement age in France.

But she said she was "deeply touched."

"I am very pleased to be the third woman who has gotten this prize -- things are truly changing and for the best," she told reporters.

There were a record seven women among the 21 entries competing at Cannes this year, and many featured complex female characters.