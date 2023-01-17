Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, describing the actor as a "great talent, passionate, intense, enthralling".

She was "one of the most important performers of her generation, who contributed to the diffusion of the Italian image in the world", Meloni said in a statement.

Lollobrigida had undergone an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, ANSA reported.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday in one of the churches in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, it said.