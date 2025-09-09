Olivia Colman and Mark Ruffalo in Israel film boycott call

The institutions to be boycotted would include any involved in "whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid", or those which partnered with the Israeli government.

The group behind the letter cited the Jerusalem Film Festival and the Docaviv documentary film festival, which "continue to partner with the Israeli government".

"The vast majority of Israeli film production and distribution companies, sales agents, cinemas and other film institutions have never endorsed the full, internationally recognised rights of the Palestinian people," according to a FAQ document accompanying the letter.

The pledge does not specifically target Israeli individuals. Instead the document said the "refusal takes aim at institutional complicity, not identity", adding that "a few Israeli film entities are not complicit".