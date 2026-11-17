British actor Robert Pattinson's role as James Bond will cement him as one of Hollywood's most versatile and bankable superstars, but he will have to juggle two of the industry's biggest franchises.

The London-born 40-year-old will now be in the incredibly rare position of fronting both the current Batman series -- which he started in 2022 -- and the new Bond movie.

He spent part of this year shooting as the Caped Crusader for "The Batman: Part II" with director Matt Reeves, which is being produced by Warner Bros and is slated to hit screens in February 2028.

That could even clash with the release of the Bond reboot by Denis Villeneuve, although no release date has been published by new studio owner Amazon MGM.

"I think that might lead to some intense negotiations between the studios down the line, although it's probably manageable given the production cycles for major films like that," Bruce Nash, founder of box office-tracking website The Numbers, told AFP.