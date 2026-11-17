After months of speculation, British actor Robert Pattinson was Monday named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world's most famous fictional spy.

"Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond," the studio said.

Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, "ushering in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters", the studios added.

The choice of the Batman actor received immediate royal approval, with the British monarchy's social media accounts sharing the announcement with the comment: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."

It will be the first 007 film since long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series' parent company MGM.

"To be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement, adding it was "a dream come true".