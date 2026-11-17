Robert Pattinson to be new James Bond
After months of speculation, British actor Robert Pattinson was Monday named as the new James Bond, stepping into the coveted role of the world's most famous fictional spy.
"Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond," the studio said.
Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, "ushering in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters", the studios added.
The choice of the Batman actor received immediate royal approval, with the British monarchy's social media accounts sharing the announcement with the comment: "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond."
It will be the first 007 film since long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson stepped back and Amazon took creative control of the franchise, after acquiring the series' parent company MGM.
"To be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement, adding it was "a dream come true".
There had long been rumours that Amazon could seek to stir things up by bringing in a black actor, or a woman, to play the iconic role created by author Ian Fleming.
Only six actors have played Bond before, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan, who have all donned the Bond tuxedo in the decades since the spy first came to the screen in the 1960s.
Pattinson beat out rumoured 007 rivals including British actors Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden.
'Safe choice'
Amazon MGM had already announced that Oscar-nominated Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, behind box-office hits such as the "Dune" films, would be directing the next Bond movie from a script by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.
"It's not hard to see from Amazon MGM's perspective why Pattinson was the obvious choice," Variety magazine said.
"He is, almost unquestionably, 2026's most in-demand movie star and has the box office record to show for it."
Pattinson has "the necessary acting and action chops", Bruce Nash, founder of film industry data and box-office tracking website The Numbers, told AFP.
Amazon had gone for a "very safe choice", he added, saying Pattinson "ticks all the boxes for a studio that wants a smooth re-start to the Bond franchise".
Knight said in May that Amazon has given him a licence to play with the legendary secret agent.
"Bond has been bulletproof. People have been able to make mistakes and variations and the character has survived," Knight told Screen magazine at the Cannes Film Festival.
Neil McNally, co-president of the Los Angeles-based fan club To Live And Let Die in L.A., hailed Pattinson as a "consummate actor" adding he was looking forward to seeing "what he brings to Ian Fleming's eternal character".
"It's a very exciting time for Bond fans," he exclaimed.
Oscar buzz
Pattinson got his early break in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005) as Cedric Diggory, a champion for Hogwarts.
But he rocketed to global fame as the brooding teen heartthrob Edward Cullen in the romantic vampire saga "Twilight".
After moving into edgier films, Oscar buzz is now building around his role in the newly released psychological thriller "Primetime" playing the host of an American reality TV show.
He was also seen in a darker role this year playing Antinous, the scheming suitor to Penelope in Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey".
"I think he could do it -- yeah, he's handsome and yeah, he's athletic. I think he can do it," dancer Lucila Alvez, 51, told AFP in London.
Amazon bought the storied Hollywood studio MGM in 2022, but it was not until early 2025 that the company struck a deal with Bond producers Wilson and Broccoli to obtain full creative control over the franchise.
It had been fiercely guarded by the Broccoli family since 1962's "Dr. No", when Connery first starred as Bond, as they insisted on preserving the integrity of the character and brand.
But cab driver Jimmy, 59, said he didn't know who Pattinson was and had looked him up online.
"I've kind of gone off James Bond a little bit over the years. I've watched it for the last 50 years... and each time it gets a bit more unreal -- as in stunts and stuff like that."