Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claims to be 'busier than Shah Rukh Khan'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has cleared the air on rumours suggesting he has quit the film industry, after many believed he had taken a break or moved away from directing. However, the director himself has now put all speculation to rest.

Taking to his X account on Friday, Kashyap shared that he has only changed cities, not careers, and is still very much involved in making films. Kashyap went on to joke that he's even "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" as he has no "free dates until 2028."