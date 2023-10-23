Shakib Khan gets Indian visa, mission ‘Dorod’ begins

In between the chitchat Anonno Mamun said, “We had been discussing the story of ‘Dorod’ with Shakib Khan for more than three months. We wanted to make the first ever Pan-Indian movie of the county in the proper way. May be that’s why the schedule got shifted a bit.”

“But Shakib Khan has always supported and trusted me intently. He told me to just focus on my work. I too want to repay his trust with my work. I can surely say that ‘Dorod’ is such a film that has never been thought of before in Bangladesh.”

While talking to Prothom Alo on Sunday night, producer Kamal Mohammad Kibria said, “It’s absolutely clear that we want to make a quality film. All the preparations have also been taken accordingly. We are flying there tomorrow (Monday) along with Shakib Khan. You’ll get to know rest of the details in the right time.”