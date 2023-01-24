'Top Gun' among blockbuster sequels targeting Oscar noms

The Oscar nominations for a year in which the big-screen box office finally bounced back from the pandemic will be unveiled Tuesday, with Academy voters expected to reward blockbusters such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for helping to save movie theaters.

Tom Cruise's long-awaited sequel to his huge 1986 hit is the most likely crowd-pleaser to make the cut for best picture -- Hollywood's most coveted prize -- but other popular follow-ups including ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ could also get a nod.

They will compete with a wide range of movies, from word-of-mouth sci-fi smash ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to Steven Spielberg's quasi-memoir ‘The Fabelmans’, which wowed many critics but didn't persuade theatergoers to pay up.