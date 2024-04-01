'Godzilla x Kong' tops box office with USD 80 mn haul

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' roared to the top of the North American box office on its debut weekend, pulverising competition with a huge USD 80 million haul in ticket sales, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

"The final numbers may change by Monday, but whatever they are, this is a fantastic opening," analyst David A Gross said, with ticket sales 2.5 times the average for a sequel to a monster flick.