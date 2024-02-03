Poonam Pandey is still alive, says faked her demise

Amid reports of her demise and frenzied speculations that she might have pulled a stunt, actor and 'Lock Upp' fame Poonam Pandey on Saturday announced that she had 'faked' her death and was alive and well.

Taking to Instagram, Pandey shared a video which she captioned, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me."

In another Insta message, Poonam said her stunt was aimed at spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer.

"But tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease," her caption further read.