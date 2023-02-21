Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

In ‘Where God is Not’, Iranian filmmaker Mehran Tamadon´s unflinching account of the torture of former political prisoners in Iran, the director asks his interviewees to relive the horrors of their incarceration.

The film – which opened at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday as part of a Tamadon double-bill exploring abuse in Iranian prisons – spotlights torture practices the director says intensified following the revolution of 1979 and continue today.

“It´s happening right now,” Tamadon told Reuters. “I´m sure that tonight somebody is being tortured in that way.”