SRK dons ‘The Archies’ T-shirt at screening of his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film

Shah Rukh arrived on the red carpet along with Gauri, his mother-in-law Savita Chibber, and sons Aryan and Abram. SRK, Gauri, Abram and Aryan were twinning in black. Woman of the moment, Suhana Khan, chose to steal everyone’s attention in red. For the special occasion, she wore a red sequin gown.

SRK wore a customized black t-shirt that had ‘The Archies’ written on it. He undoubtedly gave some major father goals! Gauri wore a black gown, while little Abram looked super cute in a black tuxedo. Aryan opted for a casual look. He paired a black t-shirt with a pair of black denims and a grey jacket.

The Khan family was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs.

SRK recently conducted an #AskSRK session on X, where he also spoke highly of his daughter when a user asked him about Suhana’s skating skills.

“#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?” the user asked.