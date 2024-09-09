Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

How do Catholic cardinals choose a new pope? What happens in their closed-door meetings? That is the premise of Vatican thriller ‘Conclave’, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, which screened at the Toronto film festival on Sunday.

The fictionalised account of high-stakes Holy See horse-trading, based on a Robert Harris novel, imagines how the death of a pope sends the church's various factions into battle for its future.

Fiennes, Tucci and John Lithgow lead a powerhouse cast that is generating serious Oscars buzz, as is director Edward Berger, whose ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ won four Academy Awards last year.

Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence, who is tasked with organising the so-called conclave, the ultra-secret assembly of cardinals that elects a pontiff. Tucci and Lithgow play two of the men vying to ascend the papal throne.