Venice fires starting gun on awards season

Stars galore will light up this year’s Venice Film Festival, which opens on Wednesday, bringing sex, song and soul-searching to the Lido, making up for a low wattage 2023 edition when a strike kept most A-listers away.

The 11-day event fires the starting gun for the awards season, with films premiering at Venice in the last three years collecting 77 Oscar nominations and winning 14, making it the place to be seen for actors, producers and directors alike.

Among the leading lights expected in Venice this year are Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.