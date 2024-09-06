Plenty of star power as Toronto film fest opens

Hollywood's A-list stars are convening in Toronto for North America's largest film festival -- a 10-day extravaganza of Oscar bait movies, timely documentaries and glamour that opened Thursday.

This year marks a return to form for the event, after twin strikes by actors and writers kept top talent from promoting their work here last year. Though the 2023 lineup of films was starry, the red carpets were not, in line with union protocols.

This time around, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman are just some of the boldfaced names expected in Canada's biggest city to unveil new projects.

"Toronto is known for its audience excitement, and that excitement reaches a fever pitch when the biggest stars in the world are here," Cameron Bailey, the CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), told AFP.