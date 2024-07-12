'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies aged 75

Shelley Duvall, the versatile actor known for her role in 'The Shining' and collaboration with director Robert Altman, died Thursday aged 75.

Citing her partner Dan Gilroy, The Hollywood Reporter said Duvall died in her sleep at her home in Blanco, Texas following complications of diabetes.

Born 7 July, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas, Duvall was discovered by Altman -- the maverick filmmaker known for his rich characters, sharp social criticism and keen satire -- who cast her in 1970's dark comedy ‘Brewster McCloud’.

The saucer-eyed actor developed a broad repertoire and captivated audiences, breaking through with 1975's ‘Nashville’, and going on to portray memorable and eccentric characters that earned her a smattering of awards including at Cannes for her role in the acclaimed 1977 drama ‘3 Women’.