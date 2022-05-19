Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp repeatedly hit ‘Aquaman’ actor’s face

Hollywood actor Amber Heard’s sister, on Wednesday, told a jury that back in March 2015 Johnny Depp had repeatedly hit Amber Heard in the face during an argument at the couple’s penthouse.

According to Variety, Heard, who is the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by Depp, her sister, Whitney Henriquez, was called to the stand to corroborate the ‘Aquaman’ actor’s allegations that Depp repeatedly assaulted her over the course of their four-year relationship. She described a fight where obscenities were being screamed at each other Depp and Heard. She said that he ran upstairs toward a mezzanine and hit Henriquez in the back and then Heard smacked him, saying “Don’t hit my f** sister,” the outlet reported. His security guard then ran up the stairs.