'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' spins new spider worlds

American film-producing and writing duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were determined to weave a combination of art and heart into Sony Picture's ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, and that meant broadening the stories of the Spider people.

For their sequel to 2018's ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, they have sought to build new worlds to immerse audiences in a web of animated adventure.

"We wanted each one to look very distinctive and have their own aesthetic," Miller told Reuters ahead of the film's opening on Friday.