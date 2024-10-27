Tom Hanks reflects on reunion with Robin Wright after 30 years for 'Here'

In a heartwarming reunion, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the big screen together in the much-anticipated film 'Here', directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Premiering at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, the film marks their first collaboration since the iconic 'Forrest Gump' in 1994, and both stars have expressed how effortless it was to slip back into their dynamic.

During the premiere, Hanks shared his thoughts with People magazine, reflecting on the experience, "Everybody was [saying], 'Oh, what was it like, the reunion?' You know what it was? It was like, 'Hey, how you doing?'"