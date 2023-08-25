‘I froze for a moment, treated myself with a pizza’

It was back in 2014 when Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti', and after a nine-year-long career in the movies, she is touted as one of the country's most versatile and prominent actors.

She is currently on top of her game. Be it on-screen or off-screen, Kriti is ruling everywhere. On Thursday, she added another feather to her cap by winning Best Actress at the 69th National Award for her effortless performance in 'Mimi', which was released in 2021. In 'Mimi', Kriti essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

After the win, an ecstatic Kriti spoke to ANI and shared how she celebrated one of the most memorable moments of her life.