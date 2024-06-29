Austin Butler missed chance for Peeta role in 'The Hunger Games'

Actor Austin Butler recently revealed that he auditioned for a significant role in 'The Hunger Games' franchise but ultimately did not land the part.

In conversation with his co-star Jodie Comer from the upcoming film 'Bikeriders', Butler shared insights into his audition experience, stating, "I auditioned for The Hunger Games and I didn't get it at all," according to a media outlet.

He further mentioned not receiving a callback for the role he auditioned for, which was none other than Peeta Mellark, the male tribute from District 12.