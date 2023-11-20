Fans show appetite for 'Hunger Games' prequel

The film, the fifth in the ‘Hunger Games’ series, stars Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (who as an old man in the series is played by Donald Sutherland) and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird; Peter Dinklage and Jason Schwartzman also star in a tale built around the 10th Hunger Games in the dystopian state of Panem.

In second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was another new release, 'Trolls Band Together', a family-friendly animated musical comedy from DreamWorks and Universal Pictures. It took in USD 30.6 million.

A sequel to 'Trolls World Tour', this installment, which has fared better with audiences than with critics, features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel and Kenan Thompson.