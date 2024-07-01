Morgan Freeman slams AI voice imitations of himself

Seems like veteran actor Morgan Freeman is not impressed by the increased use of AI technology lately. Morgan Freeman recently took to social media and thanked his fans who called out unauthorised AI imitations of the actor's recognisable voice, as per a media outlet.

"Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorsed use of an A.I. voice imitating me," the actor wrote. "Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection"