Christian Bale wants to play 'Batman' again, on one condition!

“No. No one's ever mentioned it to me. No one's brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this. And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that',” Bale said when asked about reprising Batman.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.' In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in,” Bale added.