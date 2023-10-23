Swift's eras tour movie beats Scorsese's 'Flower Moon' at the box office

The new Taylor Swift concert movie held on to the top spot in North American theaters this weekend, but history-based crime epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ had an impressive debut -- the best for a Martin Scorsese film since 2010.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, distributed by AMC Theaters, took in an estimated USD 31 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.