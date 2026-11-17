A hearing on the framing of charges against film actress Pori Moni and two others in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Banani police station in the capital is scheduled to be held today, Tuesday.

The hearing will take place at Dhaka Special Judge Court-10. Pori Moni’s lawyer, Nilanjana Rifat Surabhi, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

She said the hearing on charge framing would be held today in Pori Moni’s presence.