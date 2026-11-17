Pori Moni’s drug case: Indictment hearing scheduled for today
A hearing on the framing of charges against film actress Pori Moni and two others in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Banani police station in the capital is scheduled to be held today, Tuesday.
The hearing will take place at Dhaka Special Judge Court-10. Pori Moni’s lawyer, Nilanjana Rifat Surabhi, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
She said the hearing on charge framing would be held today in Pori Moni’s presence.
The hearing had previously been scheduled for 29 September. However, Pori Moni could not appear in court that day because of "pain in the legs". Following an appeal by her lawyer, the court later postponed the hearing and fixed 17 November as the new date.
On 4 August 2021, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided Pori Moni’s home in Banani, in the capital. RAB claimed at the time that a large quantity of foreign liquor and other narcotics had been seized from her home.
Pori Moni was arrested in connection with a case filed by RAB at Banani police station over the incident. She was later released on bail.
On 5 January 2022, the trial court ordered the framing of charges against Pori Moni and two others in the case. The other two accused are her manager, Ashraful Islam Dipu, and her maternal uncle, Kabir Hossain Howlader.
After the charges were framed, Pori Moni filed an appeal with the High Court seeking the cancellation of the case. The High Court disposed of the appeal in a ruling with observations. An order was subsequently issued for charges to be framed again in the case.