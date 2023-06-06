‘I want divorce in 24 hrs,’ a tearful Pori Moni says in a live programme

On 29 May night, several images and videos involving the Razz-Pori Moni couple and three more actresses were posted on the Facebook account of Sariful Razz, which lasted for 18 minutes only. It is yet unclear who posted these video and images.

To those three actresses, Pori Moni said, “Don’t threaten me of a case; file a case instead. It would take only five minutes to know who leaked the video. So, why it has not been revealed yet.” She said these three actresses not only have a friendship with Razz, it is more than that. She also has evidence on it.

Pori Moni said the bother of Razz might leak this video because he has access to Razz’s phone. According to Pori Moni, the bother of Razz also posted on social media degrading her.