Bobby Deol stuns in the first look of 'Kanguva'

Actor Bobby Deol celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Makers of the upcoming period action drama film 'Kanguva' unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran, who is an antagonist, on the special occasion of the actor's birthday.

Bobby's co-star from the movie 'Kanguva' took to X to share the new poster on Saturday. He wrote, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!"