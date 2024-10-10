Matt Damon in talks to star in Christopher Nolan's next film

After the success of 'Oppenheimer', acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is in talks to collaborate with Matt Damon for his next film, reported a media outlet.

Reportedly, Nolan is returning to Universal Pictures for his next film with plans for its release on 17 July, 2026. However, Universal has shared no details.

The plot details are also kept under wraps. The shooting is reportedly set to start in early 2025.