Kevin Spacey to get charity award in Cannes despite new scandal

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is to be given a lifetime's achievement award by a charity on the fringes of the Cannes film festival Tuesday despite being hit by a new sexual misconduct case.

The Better World Fund told AFP that the actor will be recognised "for his decades of artistic brilliance" at a charity gala, another step in the controversial rehabilitation of the scandal-plagued star.

The charity told AFP Monday that it invited Spacey to the French Rivera resort because he had been cleared by the courts.

The invitation to Cannes -- where Spacey has not been seen on the red carpet since 2016 -- comes as the main festival has been enforcing a new no-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct, under pressure from lawmakers and #MeToo anti-abuse activists.