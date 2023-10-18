'Flower Moon' descendants feel pain of murdered Osage ancestors

As eagles swoop overhead and a cool autumnal wind blows through the cemetery in Gray Horse, on the ancient lands of the Osage people in northern Oklahoma, Margie Burkhart points to the tombs of ancestors murdered a century ago.

The tragedy that struck her family is at the heart of the new Martin Scorsese film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, taken from the best-selling book of the same name.

In the 1920s, Mollie Burkhart, Margie's grandmother -- played in the film by Native American actress Lily Gladstone -- saw her mother, her sisters and her brother-in-law murdered. The killings came one after another -- in a poisoning, in a bombing, by a bullet to the head.

"I think they systematically chose which ones to die," 61-year-old Margie Burkhart told AFP.

Intensifying the ordeal even further: The killings were orchestrated by Mollie's own husband, Ernest Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) -- two white settlers intent on getting their hands on the Osage family's rights to their oil-rich property.