We have no elements of any Kings Party

Within a few days after the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina was toppled, you all formed a platform, Jatiya Nagorik Committee. This is being seen as part of the process to form a new political party. At what stage is the formation of this new political party?
Akhtar Hossain: People of all walks of life took part in the July-August uprising. It was back then that we felt the need for a new political force in Bangladesh. It was in that context that we launched Jatiya Nagorik Committee on 8 September. Jatiya Nagorik Committee is a political platform and is working as a pressure group. It is endeavouring to construct a new political language. In continuity of this, we are working towards forming a political party with others even outside of Jatiya Nagorik Committee and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. We hope to be able to announce the new party within February this year.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee seems to comprise a mix of former left, right and centrist elements. So what will the ideology of the new political party be? There is curiousity about this.
Akhtar Hossain: There are persons in Jatiya Nagorik Committee who were involved in left politics and right politics. Some were of the centrist political camp. Our aim is to construct a middle-of-the road pro-Bangladesh politics. We want to break away from the Islamophobia generated in the name of secularism. At the same time, we do not support any extremist politics in the name of Islam or any other religion. Broadly speaking, we want a politics that takes into consideration the aspirations of the common people and follows a moderate ideology.
In Bangladesh's context, forming a new political party is a tough matter. But almost every day Jatiya Nagorik Committee or Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is forming a new committee in some place or the other. How are you arranging funds and organising everything in such a short time? Are you receiving any support from the government?
Akhtar Hossain: Up until July-August, it was not possible to carry out normal political activities in Bangladesh. There is a free environment prevailing in the country now. This gives us scope to expand the scope of our political activities. It is not just the Jatiya Nagorik Committee that has this opportunity, but all anti-fascist organisations have this scope too. The government is not controlling or driving out any political side now. As a result, our organisation is spreading fast. And funds are being arranged by donations from members and well-wishers.
Certain leaders of BNP and some political analysts are dubbing this as a Kings Party. There are allegations that intelligence agency men are involved in the formation of your party. What is your response to such allegations?
Akhtar Hossain: A political vacuum prevails in Bangladesh. The people are also hoping for a new political force led by the youth. It is in such circumstances that we have taken this new political initiative. While it is being dubbed as a Kings Party, there are no such signs or characteristics among us. Neither is there any basis of the allegations regarding intelligence agency involvement. The people of this country won't accept any such party. Our initiative is driven by people's spontaneity.
The persons involved in killing, terror and crimes against humanity during the student-people's uprising are facing trial. Some among you say that the election cannot be held until the trials are over. So will the election have to wait if the trials take up to three, four or five years?
Akhtar Hossain: The people of this country want all those involved in the July-August killings to be tried. Trial should also be held of those involved in the fake elections of 2014, 2018 and 2024. Also, those involved in corruption, embezzlement, money laundering, must also be placed on trial. Even if all the verdicts are not passed before the election, we want to see significant progress in the judicial process.
What are your plans regarding the next election? Do you want the constituent assembly elections before the national election? If so, why?
Akhtar Hossain: The people of Bangladesh want a new constitution. The 1972 constitution does not hold the aspirations of 1971 and 2024. A constituent assembly will be required to materialise the aspirations for the new constitution. The elected members of the constituent assembly will draw up the new constitution. At the same time they will serve as members of the parliament. Those who are calling for the election, only want the national election. We want both the elections (constituent assembly and parliament) at the same time. We have taken this stance to resolve the question of legitimate mandate to draw up the constitution.
You all were scheduled to present the July revolution proclamation on 31 December. Later the government said they would prepare the proclamation. How far has this progressed?
Akhtar Hossain: We were supposed to read out the July proclamation on 31 December. On the night before, the government informed us that the July mass uprising proclamation would be prepared on the basis of consensus of all political sides. But till now we see no visible initiative on the part of the government. We hope that the government's move in this regard becomes clear and the proclamation is made soon.
You all want a new constitution. Do you think that the demand for changing the constitution will be possible without political consensus?
Akhtar Hossain: We are in favour of drawing up a new constitution. That is why we are calling for a constituent assembly and we are receiving positive response from the people. BNP politics has always been for change of government, and our politics is for change of the system. Even so, we believe that a consensus on the matter can be reached by means of discussion and dialogue with all the political parties.
The interim government took power on 8 August. How would you evaluate the government's performance in these five months?
Akhtar Hossain: The government is proceeding at a very slow pace. The law and order system hasn't improved much. The people are floundering under the prices of essentials. It has not been possible to bring many collaborators of the autocrats to trial as yet. On the other hand, the government has moved away from the subservient relationship with India and has taken a position of self-respect. It is also sincerely responding to the demands of various people. I want to see these are positive changes.