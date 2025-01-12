We have no elements of any Kings Party

Prothom Alo :

Akhtar Hossain: The people of Bangladesh want a new constitution. The 1972 constitution does not hold the aspirations of 1971 and 2024. A constituent assembly will be required to materialise the aspirations for the new constitution. The elected members of the constituent assembly will draw up the new constitution. At the same time they will serve as members of the parliament. Those who are calling for the election, only want the national election. We want both the elections (constituent assembly and parliament) at the same time. We have taken this stance to resolve the question of legitimate mandate to draw up the constitution.