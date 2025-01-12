Forming a political party while in power is not viewed positively

Zonayed Saki: An uprising has just taken place at the cost of extraordinary sacrifice and bloodshed, with the call to establish a new political settlement. The task of the interim government formed by means of this mass uprising, is to assist in the process for a democratic political transition. Whether we call it a new settlement or a democratic transformation of the state, at the end of the day it is the political forces that will have to carry out this task.

Alongside its routine work in running the state, the interim government has formed a few commissions to draw up reports on what sort of reforms can be made in various sectors. We hope that a roadmap with a specific timeframe for the election is prepared soon.

The context of the July uprising should be highlighted in clear terms along with the public expectations generated from it as well as the direction that has emerged from this uprising. It is best if the proclamation is made on the basis of the views of all stakeholders that were party to the uprising.