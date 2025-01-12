Forming a political party while in power is not viewed positively

On one hand the commissions formed by the interim government have almost finalised their reports, and on the other hand the students are demanding that the July uprising proclamation be declared. How do you view the prevailing situation?
Zonayed Saki: An uprising has just taken place at the cost of extraordinary sacrifice and bloodshed, with the call to establish a new political settlement. The task of the interim government formed by means of this mass uprising, is to assist in the process for a democratic political transition. Whether we call it a new settlement or a democratic transformation of the state, at the end of the day it is the political forces that will have to carry out this task.
Alongside its routine work in running the state, the interim government has formed a few commissions to draw up reports on what sort of reforms can be made in various sectors. We hope that a roadmap with a specific timeframe for the election is prepared soon.
The context of the July uprising should be highlighted in clear terms along with the public expectations generated from it as well as the direction that has emerged from this uprising. It is best if the proclamation is made on the basis of the views of all stakeholders that were party to the uprising.
We see that the marginal and minority voices are being muffled. Is this not contrary to the spirit of the uprising?
Zonayed Saki: This is directly in conflict with the aspirations of the July uprising. This uprising has brought forward expectations for a democratic and inclusive political system. People are hoping for a political system to be established where every citizen will be given due consideration regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, colour, lifestyle and political identity, and the state will guarantee their civic rights and dignity.
In the meantime, we see all sorts of extremism emerging. A certain quarter is taking advantage of the post-uprising political reality to achieve their own interests. Mazars (shrines) are being attacked, attacks are being made on the Hindu community, the various ethnic groups in the hills and women. While it is true that there are several such incidents taking place, at the same time, these incidents are being exaggerated, numbers being abnormally inflated and spread around the world. We see the fallen fascists playing a role here. We also see the involvement of a section of the Indian press and their ruling party in such campaigns.
But we do not see any action or resolution regarding these attacks.
Zonayed Saki: Those responsible for these attacks must be held accountable and face the law. A united resistance must be built up against those trying to disrupt communal harmony. The state must also play an important role here. Each and every incident must be investigated and the administration and law and order forces on duty must also be held accountable.
Cracks and divisions are becoming visible five months on since the uprising. How can this be overcome?
Zonayed Saki: For so long the political arrangement in which we existed was an autocratic, fascist arrangement. Those in power had simply discarded everyone else from the political system. We said that an inclusive political system must be created, a system that will be democratic and everyone will be considered partners. This means fixing rules about how politics will run, how power will be exercised. Everyone's interests are involved here. That is why there should be a minimum unity among all at least in creating such a political system.
From the history of Bangladesh we have seen that forming political party while in power is not viewed positively by the people. So those interested in forming a new party should be cautious about this
The political parties are divided over the question of whether to have reforms first and then the election, or the election first and then reforms. How do you view this matter?
Zonayed Saki: The election and reforms are not contradictory matters. There needs to be many changes in the political system to hold a fair election. Reforms are required in many areas. Then again, elections will be required to complete the entire process of reforms. After all, elected representatives are the ones that must carry out fundamental structural reforms and constitutional reforms. It is in the parliament that these must be finalised.
Everyone should play their roles so that no separate sides are created. More discussions and dialogues between the interim government and the students and political parties can prevent such separate quarters and counter quarters from emerging. Through discussions and dialogue, it can be determined what reforms are required before the election. It can also be determined what reforms are to be carried out by the election representatives.
We had asked the interim government to form a national political council. This council would comprise students, political parties and partners from all classes and professions. And at regular intervals the government would hold discussions and dialogue with them regarding routine state operations and political matters. This would have lessened the gap.
What is your stand regarding elections and reforms?
Zonayed Saki: We feel that if the election is to be fair, many reforms are required before the election. There needs to be consensus even on the basic reforms that the election representatives will carry out and also on legal bindings to ensure that these reforms are carried out.
The question is, how will the election be? Will the question of constitutional amendment be as an amendment or will it be based on the approval of the people. We feel that of the next election is of a constituent assembly, at least an election of a reforms council, then we can make changes in the constitution based on people's approval and establish a democratic constitution. We have to devise an initiative on how to establish a consensus in this regard.
As the students led the uprising, people have interest and curiousity about them. Then again, there is criticism and questions about them forming a party. How do you view the forming of a new political party?
Zonayed Saki: From the history of Bangladesh we have seen that forming political party while in power is not viewed positively by the people. So those interested in forming a new party should be cautious about this. They must ensure that the new party is created without taking advantage of power and through a democratic process. That will help in taking our entire democratic process ahead.
How does Ganosamhati Andolan want to see its role in Bangladesh's democratic progression?
Zonayed Saki: This uprising has brought forward possibilities of extraordinary advancement in front of Bangladesh. Bangladesh can be a leading country not just in South Asia but in the entire global south. If this potential is to be put to use, the first condition is a democratic political system. Gonosamhati Andolan's struggle is to establish a strong democratic system in Bangladesh.
