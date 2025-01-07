Reforms, mandate and the election: Two-in-one formula

In the meantime, in Bangladesh's political reality, reform has come to mean fundamental change to a unicentric and autocratic power structure, that is, a democratic constitutional framework. This requires huge participation of the people. There is no scope to carry out this task by taking oath to protect the constitution under the present constitution and forming a parliament. In other words, the jurisdiction for constitutional reforms or change is not with the parliament because fundamental changes of the constitution are more or less permanent and difficult to change. The judiciary or the next parliament will not be able to revoke the reforms simply of they want. Quite to the contrary, the enacted or reformed constitution is the basis of the court's judicial procedure.

Incidentally, it has been over a decade that demands have been made for a change in the constitution's autocratic power structure.

It is not as if this demand suddenly cropped up after the uprising. Gonotantrik Shongbidhan Andolan, Rashtrachinta and several other intellectual initiatives have been speaking out about this. Basically the analytical study of the constitution by such organisations has led to the emergence of the Rashtra Shongskar Andolan, Ganatantra Mancha and similar political organisations and alliances which translated reforms into political agenda. Influenced by these allies, BNP also agreed to certain reforms. BNP's 31 points must be viewed as a continuity of these initiatives.

The constitution is a written document of the people's collective aspirations and desires. The parliament is a law making body of people's representatives. The task of the people's representatives is to enact laws in accordance to the people's aspirations and wishes. If people's wishes and aspirations change, or if the existing constitution goes against the wishes and aspirations of the people, then the people will take initiative to give written form anew to their wishes and aspirations. That is why the preamble of the constitution says that the people of Bangladesh have taken up this constitution for themselves. It is not as simple as certain experts getting together, writing a constitution and imposing it on the people. Such circumstances generally arise after a big incident like a mass uprising. That is why the law and philosophy term a mass uprising as a 'structural moment'.