News of film actress Sunetra’s death

Celebrated actress Sunetra is no more. She breathed her last in Indian city of Kolkata on 23 April. She was 53. This actress captivated the audience with her presence on the silver screen during the 80s and 90s. She acted in a number of super-hit films. Former general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association Zayed Khan confirmed the news of her death.

In a status posted on his verified Facebook page, actor Zayed Khan wrote, “Once a popular actress and my childhood favourite Sunetra, who had eyes that would make anyone fall in love with them. She had moved from Bangladesh to Kolkata long ago.”