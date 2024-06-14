News of film actress Sunetra’s death
Celebrated actress Sunetra is no more. She breathed her last in Indian city of Kolkata on 23 April. She was 53. This actress captivated the audience with her presence on the silver screen during the 80s and 90s. She acted in a number of super-hit films. Former general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association Zayed Khan confirmed the news of her death.
In a status posted on his verified Facebook page, actor Zayed Khan wrote, “Once a popular actress and my childhood favourite Sunetra, who had eyes that would make anyone fall in love with them. She had moved from Bangladesh to Kolkata long ago.”
“While I was the general secretary of the film artistes’ association, I talked to her over the phone a few times. Today, I suddenly heard the news that she’s passed away. She just went away in silence. This is how people go away and get lost. Rest in peace. I’ll miss you while watching a lot of films,” the post added.
When contacted, Zayed Khan told Prothom Alo that the news of her death was confirmed by the brother of the late actress. She died of kidney complications.
Sunetra was basically an actress based in West Bengal. However, she acted in a number of films in India as well as in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Sunetra was born in Kolkata in 1970. Her real name was Reena Sunetra Kumar. This popular heroine started her acting career from the theatre.
Bangladeshi director Momtaz Ali launched Sunetra in Dhallywood film industry. She was first seen against heartthrob actor of that time Zafar Iqbal in the film ‘Usila’ that released in 1985. However, she rose to fame and gained popularity among audience with Delowar Jahan Jhantu’s film ‘Palki’ in 1990.
Back in days, this talented actress shared screen with a number of popular actors including Jashim, Sohel Rana, Farooque, Zafar Iqbal, Ilias Kanchan, Manna and many others.
Some of her fan-favourite films are: ‘Boner Moto Bon’, ‘Jogajog’ ‘Bhul Bichar’, ‘Shajano Bagan’, ‘Raja Mistry’, ‘Ghor Bhanga Ghor’, ‘Kuchboron Konya Meghboron Kesh’, ‘Shuktara’, ‘Shukher Swapno’, ‘ Raja Jhony’, ‘Badsha Bhai’, ‘Chobol’, ‘Bhai Amar Bhai’, ‘Dukhini Maa’, ‘Bondhu Amar’, ‘Bidhan’, ‘Nache Nagin’, ‘Shorporani’, ‘Bikrom’, ‘Usila’, ‘Laila Amar Laila’, ‘Shimul Parul’, ‘Bhabir Shongshar’, ‘Amar Shongshar’, ‘Dhonrotno’, ‘Nirdoy’, ‘Uchit Shikkha’, ‘Ghorer Shukh’, ‘Shadhona’ and ‘Alal Dulal’.