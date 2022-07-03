‘Hasina: A Daughter's Tale’ to be rescreened in Athens

Hasina: A Daughter's Tale, a docudrama capturing the hard-to-believe real-life story of a woman struggling to reclaim her space in her own country, continues to earn rave reviews across the globe, with Greek city Athens being the latest in the line to screen it for the audience.

A special screening of the docudrama will take place in 'We Need Books' Multicultural Library in Athence on Sunday at 8.30pm (Athens Time), according to the Centre for Research & Information (CRI).